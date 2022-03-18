Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,019 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 323 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMW stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

