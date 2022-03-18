Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.