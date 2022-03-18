Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,023,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 248,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NLY stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

