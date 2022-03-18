Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,795 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,538,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,250 shares of company stock worth $59,417,344. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $106.31 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

