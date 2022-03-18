Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,849 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

