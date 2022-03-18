Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 309 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cognex by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

