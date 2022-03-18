Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,663 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after acquiring an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

