Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Gap Up to $67.43

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.43, but opened at $69.39. Regency Centers shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 1,746 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

