Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RGLS opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

