Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.

OTCMKTS REMYF opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.05. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $246.89.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

