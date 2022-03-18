Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post $142.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.20 million and the highest is $143.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $593.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.08 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $652.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

