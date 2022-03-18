ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ReneSola.
Several equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,420. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.
ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About ReneSola (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
