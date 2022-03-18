Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.