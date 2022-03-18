Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.50 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.98. 3,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,338. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day moving average is $244.66. Repligen has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

