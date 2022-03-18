Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 2,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The company has a market cap of $790.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

