Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

