Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of COGT opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $23,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,804 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

