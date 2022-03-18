Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG) Insider Andrew Ellison Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ellison bought 1,250,000 shares of Resource Development Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,971.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Resource Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Resource Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resource Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.