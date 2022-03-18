Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG) Insider Andrew Ellison Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ellison bought 1,250,000 shares of Resource Development Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,971.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Resource Development Group Limited provides contracting, remedial, and construction services to the resource, infrastructure, energy, government, utilities, and defense sectors in Australia. The company offers whole of project life-cycle services, including multi-disciplinary construction services, such as civil, SMPT, E&I, and non-process building works; ancillary maintenance services; EPCM, PMC, or integrated team project delivery solutions; EPC project delivery solutions; design and construct package delivery solutions; and optimizing services, including debottlenecking existing operations.

