Retirement Planning Group Acquires 7,303 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $60,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 80,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.88 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

