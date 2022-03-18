Retirement Planning Group Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 44.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 122.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 5,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,814. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

