Retirement Planning Group Buys Shares of 5,984 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

