Retirement Planning Group Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,656. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

