Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,008. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.25 and a 200-day moving average of $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.