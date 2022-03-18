Retirement Planning Group Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 173,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,002. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.