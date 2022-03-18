Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 545,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,018,305 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,606 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

