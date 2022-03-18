Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rezolute stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,516. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.58. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RZLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

