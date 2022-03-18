Richard D. Lynch Sells 47,527 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.41. 4,113,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,353. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

