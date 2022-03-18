Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

