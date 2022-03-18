Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.34 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

