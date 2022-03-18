Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

