Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $781,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

