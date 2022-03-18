Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.94 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

