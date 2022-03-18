Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($80.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.32) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,595 ($72.76) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,553.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,085.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

