Rise (RISE) Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week

Rise (RISE) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $217,518.03 and $230.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 195,149,663 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

