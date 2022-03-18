RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 1,956,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,343. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $23,538,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

