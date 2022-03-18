RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after acquiring an additional 402,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,343. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.