RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE RLX opened at $2.09 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

