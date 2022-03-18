Ron Bentsur Buys 7,000 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 55,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,124. Nuvectis Pharma Inc has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $10.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

