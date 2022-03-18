Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 297,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.