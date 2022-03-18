Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 2,921,881 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

