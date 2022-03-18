Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.52. 1,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

