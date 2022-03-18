Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

MSD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

