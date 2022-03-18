Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 470

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

