Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $4.80. Royal Mail shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.
Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Mail (ROYMF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.