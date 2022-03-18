Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ROYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 540 ($7.02) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.10) to GBX 768 ($9.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($9.92) to GBX 680 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.50.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

