RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $17,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

