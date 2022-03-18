RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS.

RumbleON stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,059.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

