RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Get RxSight alerts:

RXST opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.