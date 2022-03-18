RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “
RXST opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67.
RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)
RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RxSight (RXST)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.