Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 1,638,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

