Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.
Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 1,638,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
