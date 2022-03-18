Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,155. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ryerson by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.